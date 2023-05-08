Rays: 8, Yankees: 7 - Don’t Ever Count Them Out

After a disappointing 3-2 loss yesterday, Rays look to win another series in today’s game, although it would be a tough on with Gerritt Cole on the mound.

Don't miss a moment of the action. Get here early and settle in for the show. pic.twitter.com/YzjZB8eFpn — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 7, 2023

It was not starting out great for the Rays, as Yandy Diaz struck out “looking” on a timeout violation:

Yandy Díaz called out on strikes for calling time twice.#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/tGGjQR62mL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 7, 2023

Javy Guerra did a solid job opening for Josh Fleming, going 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB and 1 K.

Josh Fleming, however, did not. In the 3rd inning with two outs, Fleming gave up a HR to Rizzo to give the Yankees an early 1 -0 lead. A single by DJLM and a Blast by Harrison Bader quickly makes it 3-0 Yankees after 3 innings.

Rays couldn’t answer, but the Yankees kept piling on the runs on in the 4th inning.

A Jose Trevino walk was followed by an Aaron Hicks double to score another Yankee run.

Fleming was able to get the 2nd out, but couldn’t limit the damage as another double by Gleyber Torres makes it 5-0 Yankees

In the top of the 5th inning Harrison Bader opened the inning with a triple and a sac fly by Ozwaldo Pereza gives the Yankees a 6 run lead.

I promise this isn’t a Yankees’ recap. But the Rays offense was non-existent up until this point. A couple of singles here and there, but overall nothing doing against Gerrit Cole.

Until the 5th inning and Jose Siri blasted a solo HR to dead center

Rays still trail 6-1, but its progress, and Gerrit Cole started to wear down. Yandy Diaz got on base with a single, and he would score on a Wander Franco single, but Franco didn’t get the RBI.

We’ll take the runs any way possible. Yankees lead by 4 after 5 innings.

Despite Gerrit Cole showing some wear in the 5th inning, manager Aaron Boone decided to run him out there again in the 6th inning, and the Rays took full advantage.

Harold Ramirez opened the inning with a double, and Isaac Parades followed up with a Tropicana specialty ground rule double to score Ramirez and bring the Rays within 3.

Manuel Margot walked to put two runners on and the tying run at the plate with Christian Bethancourt. He drilled the first pitch from Gerrit Cole for a 3 run HR and to TIE THE GAME.

And just in case you wanted to see it from another angle:

The anticipation of the crowd followed up by the roar and the horn gives me CHILLS. #RaysUp #Rays pic.twitter.com/hFgSlM0rYc — Jared Ward (@Jaredsward) May 8, 2023

Tie Game, and the Rays end Gerrit Cole’s night!

Rays took the lead on an unbelievable heads up baserunning play by Jose Siri

Rays lead 7-6!!

Ryan Thompson came on in relief for Josh Fleming, who went 5.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 BB & 1 K. Thompson would face Bader, who of course got on again with a single. A double moved Bader to 3rd, and a groundout scored him to make it a tie game at 7 after 7 innings.

And that's what it would be after 9 innings, with a combination of Jason Adam, and Colin Poche keeping the Yankees off the board for the final 2 innings. Yankees did threat in the 10th with the extra runner, but the Rays were able to prevent Aaron hicks from scoring on a rundown. Unfortunately that rundown did result in Garrett Cleavinger leaving the game with an apparent injury.

Kevin Cash did say Cleavinger would be checked out by doctors tomorrow, but would likely see the IL

Rays kept the Yankees off the board in extras and had their opportunity from the get go in the bottom of the 10th inning.

With Brandon Lowe staring the inning on 2nd base and only 1 out, Issac Parades looped a opposite field line drive base hit that looked like it could be caught, but wasn’t. A great read by Lowe allowed the run to score and the Rays to secure the win!

Sending the Rays faithful home happy pic.twitter.com/5Hr4Rdk1H3 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 7, 2023

Telling our kids these were the kings of our time. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 7, 2023

Next game is against an actual real team, the Baltimore Orioles. First game of the three game set start tomorrow at 6:35 PM EST. Shane McClanahan is set to start against Kyle Gibson at Camden Yards.