Rays Your Voice: Randy Land, bullpen depth tested, and looking ahead to the All-Star Game

The Randy Man can.

By Brett Rutherford
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Rutherford and Jamal Wilburg discuss the debut of Randy Land, the Rays’ series victory over the Yankees, and the atmosphere inside Tropicana Field.

With Garrett Cleavinger likely headed to the IL, joining closer Pete Fairbanks, this upcoming stretch of games will be the toughest on the Rays’ bullpen. Brett and Jamal discuss how Kevin Cash and Kyle Snyder will manage their relievers, and debate who can come up from AAA to help fill the gaps.

To close the show, Brett and Jamal look ahead to this year’s All-Star Game in Seattle, guessing which Rays are most likely to represent the American League in the Midsummer Classic.

