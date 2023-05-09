Rays 3, Orioles 0: Sugar Shane and the gang deliver

Hey friends! We missed this one so here’s some quick highlights.

1. Shane McClanahan was dealing

Sugar Shane had the good stuff, and got strikeouts on all four of his pitches.

McC did slip and fall at one point but pitched through the rest of his start.

2. Josh Lowe is hitting for power

Check out this sweet animation from Statcast on Lowe’s swing:

3. Wander Franco turned a double play from Left Field

4. Nuke Raley seals it

The game was never in doubt, but here’s Raley putting it out of reach.

5. Jason Adam flexed on ‘em

The Orioles are good this year, so this is gonna be a fun series.