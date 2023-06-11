Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Sugar Shane will take us home Or, I guess technically, to Oakland By Brett Phillips Jun 11, 2023, 1:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Sugar Shane will take us home Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Tampa Bay gives Texas a vigorous beating - Rays 7, Rangers 3 Rays 4, Rangers 8: Costly error opens the door for Rangers offense GDT: Old Friend Alert Paredes Outpowers Rangers - Rays 8, Rangers 3 GDT: A True Heavyweight Series Taj Bradley and the Rays pitching “lab” part 2 Loading comments...
Loading comments...