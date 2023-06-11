Tampa Bay gives Texas a vigorous beating - Rays 7, Rangers 3

Shane McClanahan was masterful, and the offense does what they do best at the Trop. Even though the stolen base streak came to an end at 35 games, the Tampa Bay Rays keep showing the baseball world that they are for real.

Earning his American League-leading 10th win, Shane McClanahan went seven innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits, and striking out five Rangers.

World Baseball Classic teammates Randy Arozarena and Issac Paredes led the charge in the home half of the first inning, as the Mexican tandem earned an RBI each to get the Rays to a 2-0 lead.

After the bottom of the order wreaked havoc in the third inning via a solo shot from Robbie Grossman, and a walk from nine-hole hitter Leody Taveras, and Corey Seager drove in Marcus Semien, Sugar Shane went on to retire the next 15 batters.

Wander Franco led the offensive charge with his three-run shot in the bottom of the fourth, breaking the game open to a 7-3 Rays lead.

Here’s the view from the field:

Colin Poche pitched a scoreless eighth, and Jason Adam earned the save (after loading the bases) to make the Rays 31-7 at home.