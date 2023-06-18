Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Playing the Dads on Father’s Day This cannot be a good omen By Brett Phillips Jun 18, 2023, 4:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Playing the Dads on Father’s Day Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 4, Padres 5: Happy Fathers, Happy Padres, Unhappy Rays The Blake Snell Revenge Game: Rays 0, Padres 2 Rays 6, Padres 2: McClanahan Dazzles and Randy Powers Rays to Victory GDT: Sugar Shane takes the hill Rays 4 Athletics 3: Fifty wins! GDT: I am already so sick of the West Coast Loading comments...
Loading comments...