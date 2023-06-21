Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Why is this game so early? Honestly, I’m trying to sleep in on a Wednesday here! By Brett Phillips Jun 21, 2023, 11:50am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Why is this game so early? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 7 Orioles 2: When everything clicks Rays 6, Orioles 8: Early deficit too much for Rays to overcome GDT: Ready for some home cookin’? Rays 4, Padres 5: Happy Fathers, Happy Padres, Unhappy Rays GDT: Playing the Dads on Father’s Day The Blake Snell Revenge Game: Rays 0, Padres 2 Loading comments...
Loading comments...