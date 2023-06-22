Rays 5, Royals 6: Score early, still lose

Hey hey, it’s Thursday, so let’s see how the Rays fared in their first game against the Royals this season. A reminder, as you read this, that the Royals are presently challenging the A’s for a Who’s the Worst contest this year.

Shane McClanahan started out on the mound for the Rays, and gave up a leadoff game-opening single to Garcia, Melendez then got a two-out single and the Royals executed a double steal, but no runs scored. In the bottom of the first the Rays got on the scoreboard early (but it would be their only scoring for quite some time). Diaz singled, then Raley reached on a hit-by-pitch. Arozarena singled and thanks to some hideous fielding Diaz scored and Raley and Arozarena both ended up in scoring position. Paredes then hit a sac fly to score Raley and the Rays were up 2-0.

Shane had a nice 1-2-3 second, and in the Rays’ half they had a Siri walk and Mejia reaching on an error, but no runs scored.

In the third McClanahan had a bit of a rough go, as Blanco kicked things off with a triple. Garcia then singled to score Blanco, followed by a Witt Jr. walk. Melendez singled to score Garcia, and suddenly we had a tie game, and it was going to stay this way for quite some time. Paredes was the sole baserunner in the bottom of the third, reaching on a walk.

The fourth saw Taylor reach on an error from Paredes, and while McClanahan got two outs, Kevin Kelly was called out to get the last out. The Royals had their first 1-2-3 inning of the game in the bottom half.

I’m just going to fast-forward through the fifth and sixth because honestly there wasn’t much to discuss.

Top of the seventh, Stephenson was on the mound for the Rays, and Waters hit a solo shot for the Royals, giving them the lead for the first time in the game. Stephenson got the next three outs in a row, but the Rays needed to stage a comeback at this point. In the bottom of the seventh, they did just that. Mejia got his own leadoff home run, followed by singles from Brujan and Diaz. Raley hit a sac... bunt? Sac bunt, omg. Anyway, he got the runners into scoring position, and then Arozarena singled to bring them both home. Josh Lowe then doubled to put Randy on third, but no additional runs scored.

Think things are going well? Think again because Jason Adam took the mound. Perez singled, then Melendez singled. They both advanced to scoring position on an Olivares groundout. Taylor got a two-out walk, and then Waters singled to score the two runners in scoring position. Tie game. Again. The Rays did nothing to help themselves in the bottom of the inning.

Fairbanks was out next hoping to maintain the tie into the bottom of the ninth. Garcia walked to start things off, then stole second. Then he stole third. That was his third stolen base of the game. Then an absolutely abysmal single from Melendez that just dribbled down the first base line and Fairbanks couldn’t quite get the out, saw Garica score the go-ahead run.

Onto the bottom of the ninth and it was the last chance for the Rays. Raley singled, but that would be it for the Rays in the ninth as they managed to lose to one of the worst teams in baseball to start the weekend series. Brutal.

Final: Royals 6, Rays 5