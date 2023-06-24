Devil Rays: 11, Royals - 3: Randyland is Forever

What is better than Devil Rays Friday? How about Dewayne and BA broadcasting the whole game from RANDYLAND in the left field seats?

PSA: @BallyRays is broadcasting tonight’s game live from Randy Land pic.twitter.com/EJlp1elE5i — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 23, 2023

Before the game, the Rays also took time to recognize all of the great black players that have been a part of Rays’ history

Celebrating Black Excellence in Tampa Bay



Take a look back at some of these Rays greats as we celebrate their unmatched contributions to the organization during tonight’s inaugural Black Legacy Game. pic.twitter.com/JmmJzpv1Si — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 23, 2023

Here’s how both teams lined up for the second game of a four game series:

Zack Greinke heads to the mound in St. Petersburg as we're back at it against the Rays.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/AdY6y4X8Gz — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 23, 2023

The game did not start so well for Rays’ starter Zach Eflin, 2 pitches into the game and the Royals had a quick 1-0 lead.

Thats ok. Rays had an answer of their own in the bottom of the 2nd inning. After singles by Isaac Parades & Christian Bethancourt, Jose Siri stepped up to the plate and deposited Greinke cutter into Randyland to give the Rays a 3-1 lead.

This Royals team didn’t let up though, and in the top of the 3rd inning Salvador Perez hit a 2 run HR to dead center to tie the game up again.

Siri came to the rescue again, and gave the Rays another lead. After a ground rule double by Taylor Walls, he got caught in a rundown off a Christian Bethancourt grounder. Walls was able to delay the game of pickle enough to get Bethancourt into scoring position, and Siri singled to bring him home.

Siri did get thrown out by Salvy to end the inning, but the Rays lead 4-3!!

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Rays piled it on like a dolewhip from Adventureland. With 2 outs and Manuel Margot on 3rd and Josh Lowe on 1st, Hittin’ Harold Ramirez singled Margot home.

That chased Zack Greinke out of the game, and was replaced by Jose Cuas. Isaac Parades walked to load the bases for Taylor Walls, and Rays took advantage of RISP again.

A little excuse me swing scored two more runs and its 7-3 Rays, and they still. arent. done. Christian Bethancourt doubled to bring home Josh Lowe!

After all that, Rays send all 9 players to the plate, and lead 8-3 after 5 innings.

Meanwhile, Zach Eflin settled down and worked around a few baserunners throughout the game. He was lifted in the 7th inning for Robert Stephenson.

Eflin went 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, and 7 Ks on 98 pitches

Also just look how cute this post game interview is:

Jake Diekman took over for the 8th inning, and besides a ground rule double to old friend Matt Duffy, struck out the side touching 97 MPH on his heater.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, the Rays decided to add a few more runs. With 1 out, Jose Siri singled for his 3rd hit of the game. Manuel Margot doubled to score Siri.

Then, Arozarena singled to bring home Margot!

And two batters later, Harold Ramirez singled to bring home Randy.

That makes it 11-3 Rays and what the final score would be, as Shawn Armstrong got some work in to make it through the top of the 9th inning.

Trop was rocking with an announced 16,189 in attendance to enjoy the magic and wonder of Randyland and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

sometimes inspiration strikes, and then free fonts and google images come through pic.twitter.com/jSULBdi3H7 — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) June 24, 2023

Game of the year? pic.twitter.com/CEijqqrkDk — Danny Russell (@d_russ) June 24, 2023

The third game of this four game series is tomorrow at 4:10 PM with Jordan Lyles taking the mound for the Royals against the Rays’ Yonny Chirinos with no opener.