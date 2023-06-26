Rays Your Voice: Wander Franco benched, Randy Land, trade deadline plans

The biggest news of the week came on Thursday when Kevin Cash told the media that Wander Franco would be benched for at least two games in the weekend series against Kansas City. Franco signed the largest contract in franchise history prior to the 2022 season and has backed it up on the field this year. He entered the weekend as the leader in fWAR for American League position players.

Given that the last time we recorded we were lambasting an article from Marc Topkin in the Tampa Bay Times, there’s some important discussion to be had about what was written in that article, and how Franco’s teammates and coaches feel about him in the dugout and clubhouse.

As the legend of Randy Land grows, Brett and Darby discuss how the Rays marketing team has stepped it up this year, and how Tropicana Field is now the place-to-be in the Bay Area this summer.

To wrap up the show, Brett and Darby look towards the trade deadline. If you polled Rays fans, the majority right now would probably say the Rays’ biggest need is bullpen help. Every team always needs bullpen help, but we debate whether the Rays need starting pitching or not to help their injury-laden group get through the remainder of the regular season and stay healthy throughout October. MLB Trade rumors recently mentioned the names Marcus Stroman and Eduardo Rodriguez as starters that are likely to be on the market. Will the price be too high for the Rays?

