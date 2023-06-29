Rays 3, Diamondbacks 2: Ninth inning magic slays the Snakes

Tonight was the Zach Rubber Match.

Zach Eflin was his consistent, solid self. He went seven frames, striking out six and allowing two runs.

The Rays were held to three singles up until the top of the ninth inning, all of which by Yandy Diaz.

Wander Franco would reach on a single, and Luke Raley would drive in Yandy to plate the Rays’s first run of the ballgame.

With two outs in the ninth, Josh Lowe doubled to left-center field to drive in Wander Franco and Luke Raley to give the Rays their first lead of the night.

https://twitter.com/BallyRays/status/1674261962866212869?s=20

Zach Davies, on the other hand, only allowed two hits across seven innings, and striking out three. The D-Backs got extra base hits from Christian Walker Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Nick Ahmed.

Both runs batted in by the Snakes were driven in by Carson Kelly and Ketel Marte, and came of the two-out variety off of Eflin.

Jose Siri made a spectacular catch to get Tampa Bay out of the 7th, diving for a slicing line drive.

https://twitter.com/OutfieldBot/status/1674254631126409217?s=20

Pete Fairbanks earned the save in front of 20,858, as the Rays secured their 55th win on the season.

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1674266544971591680?s=20