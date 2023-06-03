Rays 4, Red Sox 2: Harold Ramirez Powers Rays to Redemption

After a disheartening and frustrating loss in the first game of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays proved their mettle, delivering a 4-2 comeback victory to dull the pain of blowing the early game.

The opening innings were the epitome of a tense, defensive standoff. Both teams were undoubtedly feeling the chill of the weather and the fatigue of playing a second game. The Rays struggled to find momentum as Yandy Diaz grounded out, followed by a strikeout by Brandon Lowe and a pop-out by Harold Ramirez. The Red Sox didn’t do much better in the bottom of the first. Tyler Glasnow and the Rays’ defense kept Boston scoreless despite giving up a walk to Rafael Devers.

In the second inning, a flicker of hope ignited for the Rays when Randy Arozarena singled and then utilized his speed to steal second base. The flicker did not ignite a flame as the Rays couldn’t capitalize, leaving Arozarena stranded. Similarly, the Red Sox had a glimmer of hope when Triston Casas doubled to center field, but he, too, was left on base. The struggle for momentum was real as the game entered the third inning with a scoreless tie.

Manny Margot broke through the stalemate in the top of the third, starting with a leadoff double. Francisco Majia grounded out to second, allowing Manny to advance to third, putting him in prime position to make the game’s first run. A chopper up the middle by Yandy Diaz allowed Margot to race home, putting the first run on the board for the Rays. Rays lead 1-0.

The Red Sox quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth. A leadoff double by Masataka Yoshida got things started. Later, Triston Casas, who clearly came to hit hard today, hit a line drive to left field, securing a triple and bringing Yoshida home. Margot made a hard collision with the metal wall attempting to make a play on the hit. After a visit from the Rays’ Manager, Kevin Cash, and the medical team, Margot decided to stay in the game. Jose Siri, for a moment, started to enter the game before retreating to the dugout like everyone’s favorite Homer Simpson meme. The game was now tied at 1-1 after the scary moment.

Manuel Margot is a trooper.



The fifth inning came and went without scoring, yet it wasn’t without its drama. The Rays loaded the bases on two walks and a single, threatening to break the tie. Unfortunately for the Rays, Yandy Diaz grounded out to Casas, who made the throw home to get Isaac Paredes out. Brandon Lowe followed with a strikeout to keep the game tied 1-1.

In the sixth, the Rays retook the lead. Harold Ramirez doubled and stole third. Then, in a tactical move after knowing the Red Sox had no relievers warming, the Rays replaced Josh Lowe with pinch-hitter Jose Siri. Siri promptly made the decision look smart by smashing an RBI double, scoring Ramirez. The toughness displayed by Margot to remain in the game after crashing into the wall made this possible for Siri to be available at this moment.

Glasnow’s night finished in the bottom of the sixth after striking out Jarren Duran and walking Ramiel Tapia. He looked impressive, finishing with 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, and 6K on 88 pitches. He had a good mix of his pitches and got five of his six strikeouts with his offspeed pitches. Encouraging performance as he will be a key piece to determine how successful this team can be this season.

Glasnow done after 88 pitches, with his fastball velocity down at 94-93 on his final two pitches. He went 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB's and 6 K's allowed. Robert Stephenson makes his #Rays debut.

Robert Stephenson made his Rays debut in relief of Glasnow wearing the 26 on his jersey last worn by fan-favorite Ji-Man Choi. Too early to know if fans will eventually chant his name to rhythmic claps, but he got the final two outs to get the Rays out of the sixth, still holding a 2-1 lead.

To say the seventh inning was frustrating for the Rays would not be a stretch. After getting nothing more than a Ramirez single in the top half of the inning, the Rays had two outs with a runner on first in the bottom of the inning. Devers popped up to shallow right field, and all Brandon Lowe had to do was catch the ball, and the game would be on to the eight. Instead, he dropped it, which allowed Connor Wong to score, tying the game at 2-2 and giving that feeling that another lead would be blown like in the first game.

The eighth inning saw each team digging in, hoping to gain an advantage, but neither team scored. The Red Sox left two men on base after Enrique Hernandez grounded out to close the inning.

With the score knotted at 2-2, the stage was set for a thrilling ninth inning, and it did not disappoint. Francisco Mejia and Yandy Diaz singled for the Rays, setting the stage for Brandon Lowe to redeem himself from his earlier error. With two on base, Lowe hit a deep flyball to right field that allowed both runners to advance to scoring position. Ramirez stepped up next and smacked a two-run double, bringing home both runners and giving the Rays a 4-2 lead.

Jason Adam was on the mound for the Rays and only needed three pitches to get the first two outs. His next pitch hit Devers, and then he walked Masataka Yoshida and suddenly felt like victory could slip away as the potential winning runner came to the plate. Instead of being the Boston hero, Duran hit a flyball to center field that Siri charged in on and ended the game with the play of the game.

Despite a rough start in the doubleheader, the Rays showed resilience and grit in their comeback win, demonstrating why they’re a force to be reckoned with this season. This game was a true display of the highs and lows of baseball.

These two teams are at it again tomorrow at 1:35 pm ET with Taj Bradley (3-2, 3.60) taking the mound for the Rays and Tanner Houck getting the start for the Red Sox.