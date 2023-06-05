Cold, rainy, and victorious - Rays 6, Red Sox 2

On a day that started with three different Rays being scratched from the lineup before first pitch, the Rays prevailed yet again to have a shot to win the four-game set in Boston.

As it has been all year, the boys from Tampa Bay stepped up in a big way. With Brandon Lowe, Wander Franco, Jose Siri, and Luke Raley all banged up with various ailments, the Rays still found a way to seal a victory on a cold, gloomy day at Fenway Park.

Josh Lowe got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly to get the Flappy Boys on the board in the top of the third.

The Red Sox strike back on a Masataka Yoshida single that scores Alex Verdugo to even the score at 1.

The very next half inning, Manuel Margot, or Manny Margot-Ahead as he has affectionately nicknamed, delivers on a two-RBI single to give the Rays the lead, 3-1.

After the Red Sox close the gap to 4-2, the unthinkable happened when Yandy Diaz stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with Manuel Margot on base.

Two runs on a grounder. Just like you draw it up! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/y7tehP7eFM — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 4, 2023

Taj Bradley, Robert Stephenson, Jake. Diekman, and Shawn Armstrong held the Sox to two runs on six hits and ten strikeouts in two hours and 37 minutes, in front of a crowd of 34,192.

The Rays lock in a winning road trip, and now look to win the series tomorrow at 4:05 PM, as Shane McClanahan takes the ball opposite of Boston right-hander Bryan Bello.