McClanahan leads Cy Young odds, Arozarena & Franco tied for 4th in AL MVP

According to the website Sports Betting, the Rays are at or near the top of the charts in American League betting odds for the end of season awards as of June 2023 for Cy Young and AL MVP.

To bury the lead, though, I’ll start by noting Taj Bradley has entered the Rookie of the Year conversation this June thanks to his re-promotion after adjusting to a 5-day rotation, but he’s a long shot.

AL ROY

Masataka Yoshida +115

Josh Jung +500

Hunter Brown +700

Esteury Ruiz +1000

Bryce Miller +1800

Royce Lewis +1800

Tanner Bibee +2000

Anthony Volpe +2500

Gunnar Henderson +2500

Taj Bradley +2500

Yennier Canó +2500

For AL MVP, it’s hard to imagine the award doesn’t go to one of the two frontrunners, assuming they are both healthy, but it’s nice to see Randy and Wander enter the conversation. Overall, Randy Arozarena moved from 40/1 to 20/1.

AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani -145

Aaron Judge +450

Yordan Alvarez +1600

Randy Arozarena +2000

Wander Franco +2000

Bo Bichette +2500

Mike Trout +2500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr +2500

Adley Rutschman +2800

Kyle Tucker +4000

Marcus Semien +4000

Rafael Devers +4000

Yandy Díaz +5000

Jose Ramirez +6000

Matt Chapman +6000

(Justice for Yandy, who is Marc Topkin’s Rays MVP right now...)

And finally there’s the man going on the mound shortly this afternoon. Sugar Shane has edged out Cole for the lead in the AL Cy Young race!

AL Cy Young

Shane McClanahan +350

Gerrit Cole +400

Shohei Ohtani +550

Framber Valdez +800

Kevin Gausman +800

Joe Ryan +1200

Luis Castillo +1200

Nathan Eovaldi +1200

George Kirby +1600

Sonny Gray +2500

Eduardo Rodriguez +5000

Logan Gilbert +5000

Pablo Lopez +6000

Hunter Brown +7500

Shane Bieber +7500

These odds are nice reflection of just how well the Rays are playing through May of 2023. Here’s to hoping that continues!

Information is courtesy of SportsBetting.ag. Please bet responsibly.