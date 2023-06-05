McClanahan leads Cy Young odds, Arozarena & Franco tied for 4th in AL MVP

According to the website Sports Betting, the Rays are at or near the top of the charts in American League betting odds for the end of season awards as of June 2023 for Cy Young and AL MVP.
To bury the lead, though, I’ll start by noting Taj Bradley has entered the Rookie of the Year conversation this June thanks to his re-promotion after adjusting to a 5-day rotation, but he’s a long shot.
AL ROY
- Masataka Yoshida +115
- Josh Jung +500
- Hunter Brown +700
- Esteury Ruiz +1000
- Bryce Miller +1800
- Royce Lewis +1800
- Tanner Bibee +2000
- Anthony Volpe +2500
- Gunnar Henderson +2500
- Taj Bradley +2500
- Yennier Canó +2500
For AL MVP, it’s hard to imagine the award doesn’t go to one of the two frontrunners, assuming they are both healthy, but it’s nice to see Randy and Wander enter the conversation. Overall, Randy Arozarena moved from 40/1 to 20/1.
AL MVP
- Shohei Ohtani -145
- Aaron Judge +450
- Yordan Alvarez +1600
- Randy Arozarena +2000
- Wander Franco +2000
- Bo Bichette +2500
- Mike Trout +2500
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr +2500
- Adley Rutschman +2800
- Kyle Tucker +4000
- Marcus Semien +4000
- Rafael Devers +4000
- Yandy Díaz +5000
- Jose Ramirez +6000
- Matt Chapman +6000
(Justice for Yandy, who is Marc Topkin’s Rays MVP right now...)
And finally there’s the man going on the mound shortly this afternoon. Sugar Shane has edged out Cole for the lead in the AL Cy Young race!
AL Cy Young
- Shane McClanahan +350
- Gerrit Cole +400
- Shohei Ohtani +550
- Framber Valdez +800
- Kevin Gausman +800
- Joe Ryan +1200
- Luis Castillo +1200
- Nathan Eovaldi +1200
- George Kirby +1600
- Sonny Gray +2500
- Eduardo Rodriguez +5000
- Logan Gilbert +5000
- Pablo Lopez +6000
- Hunter Brown +7500
- Shane Bieber +7500
These odds are nice reflection of just how well the Rays are playing through May of 2023. Here’s to hoping that continues!
Information is courtesy of SportsBetting.ag. Please bet responsibly.
Loading comments...