Rays: 4, Red Sox: 1 - Rays’ end road trip on high note

Last day of the roadtrip, on what was supposed to be a day off, and the Rays are looking to win another series before heading home.

Almost time for the rare series opener that's also a finale that's also on a Monday. pic.twitter.com/DvLOP18lUQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 5, 2023

Bello on the bump! pic.twitter.com/8IXWz0HYp6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023

After a scoreless 1st inning, Rays looked to break out in front with their first run of the inning when Luke Raley hit a long fly ball to center field, but Enrique Hernandez robbed him at the CF wall to keep the Rays off the board.

We'd like to report a robbery... pic.twitter.com/LIIG3ofgtQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023

If that wasn’t enough, the Red Sox robbed the Rays’ again in the top of the 3rd inning, again with 1 runner on, Francisco Mejia hit a fly ball that looked like it was going to wrap around the Pesky pole, but Alex Verdugo was able to run it down and get the out.

DUGIE STEALS ONE AT THE WALL! pic.twitter.com/aFSXphRdqE — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023

Rays opened the 5th inning with a Luke Raley double. Manuel Margot hit a single to left field and Raley booked it home for the 1st run of the game.

A classic "hit it where they ain't" RBI knock pic.twitter.com/SacNd8IAz9 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 5, 2023

After a Vidal Brujan groundout to move Margot over to 3rd, Mejia singled to bring Margot home and give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

A Yandy Diaz & Wander Franco single loaded the bases with Josh Lowe up to bat. J Lowe grounded out, but was still able to get the run across for the Rays.

3-0 Rays after 4.5 innings. You would like to see a bit more production with the bases loaded, but we’ll take the runs where we can get them.

Shane McClanahan was absolutely crusing (again) in this outing. Red Sox batters didn’t get a runner to 2nd base until the 5th inning. The most trouble came in the bottom of the 6th inning, after a solo home run by Justin Turner gave the Red Sox their first run of the day.

Rafael Devers singled and Shane McClanahan fell behind Masataka Yoshida 3-1, but a sharp double play by Vidal Brujan got Shane & the Rays out of the jam.

Bru gloved it, and Shane LOVED it pic.twitter.com/Irhl2BkXR3 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 5, 2023

Shane went 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB and 5 Ks, and Cash would go to the bullpen.

Rays got their 4th run of the game in the top of the 7th inning, with a Taylor Walls RBI walk

Calvin Faucher and Colin Poche came on relief for the 7th and 8th inning, and gave up a combined 1 Hit, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts, including this awesome strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play by Mejia that got Alex Cora ejected.

A perfect pitch, a perfect throw, and a perfect tag.



Inning over. pic.twitter.com/ClovKQMqWc — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 5, 2023

Here’s another angle, with the Cora ejection:

Jason Adam came on for the 9th inning and closed out the Red Sox with a ground out and back-to-back strikeouts.

A stable Rays’ bullpen? I could get used to that!

Rays win 4-1 and end the roadtrip 4-3!

Heading home after a winning road trip



You won't hear us complaining. pic.twitter.com/BxsTLlb32C — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 5, 2023

Rays head back to Tropicana Field for a 6 game homestand against the Minnesota Twins, then the Texas Rangers.

First game is tomorrow at 6:40 PM with Louis Varland on the Twins taking on Zach Eflin for the Rays.