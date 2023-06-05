Rays Your Voice: Rays passed the test of May, and a wild rant against *that* Wander Franco article

Darby Robinson and Brett Rutherford discuss how the Rays did in the month of May. Big tests, long road with no off days vs only good teams. Rays passed the benchmarks we set out, and then some.

More bullpen and pitching injury shuffles (Josh Fleming to the IL, Robert Stevenson joining the squad), trades, and more as the Rays continue to try and find some stability and success. Brett and Darby debate how aggressive the Rays should be to add in relief arms.

Finally, both Darby and Brett raise their voices about the Marc Topkin Wander Franco headache article. What did they think of the article? Should Rays fans be concerned about Wander Franco, or should Rays fans spend every moment loving life as the 1 team out of 30 that gets to have the 22-year-old superstar on their team? The answer might be obvious, but the rants are worth the listen!