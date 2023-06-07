Randy Arozarena hits first walk off home run; Paredes shines - Rays 2, Twins 1

Randy Arozarena has a storied Rays career, and today he added to his legend with his first career walk off homerun, breaking out of a power slump along the way.

Randy carried his bat half way to first base as he watched this one, a no doubter in his eyes even though the Duran, who had a 1.17 ERA entering the evening, was pointing to the sky. After rounding the bases, he then posed with Siri before being greeted by the rest of the club at home plate.

What Bullpen Day?

On a night that otherwise would have been Josh Fleming’s to pitch, the Rays and the Twins gave the fans a pitching duel between Pablo Lopez (you know, the guy who cost the Twins Luis Arraez?) and a bullpen day for the Rays, cobbled together by Armstrong, Criswell (!), Kelly, Stephenson, Poche, and Adam.

The Rays took the lead and maintained it early in the game on the strength of Isaac Paredes, who launched another homerun to left field (the only place he sends em!):

With a one run lead, of all Rays pitchers, it was Jason Adam who ran into trouble, allowing two base runners via a hit batter and a one-out walk. The lead runner, Michael A. Taylor, advanced to third on a stolen base and then scored the tying run when Royce Lewis guessed right on a change up the next AB; 1 - 1 ballgame.

Adam then hit a second batter, the no. 8 hitter Castro, to load the bases, but the Rays escaped on an incredible double play. Paredes snagged the bounding ball ranging to his right, turning to fire to second base from his right knee. Taylor Walls then in turn gobbled the throw and fired a perfect throw to first base as he was slid into at the bag.

Now that’s Rays baseball.

