MLB Draft 2023: Day 1 Recap & Day 2 Open Thread

Day 2 of the MLB Draft starts in ~30 minutes, so here’s a place we can gather to discuss all that transpires in rounds 3-10.

On Day 1 the Rays made three selections, targeting position players in a deep position player draft, and taking two top-tier players not expected to fall at No. 19 & No. 55. Those players were TCU SS/3B Brayden Taylor and Mississippi State OF Colton Ledbetter, both of whom were among the seven draftees in attendance in Seattle.

To recap the first round, I’ve dropped in some notes from Baseball America’s draft profiles (which were not covered in the full write ups on each). For more write up and video, click the hyperlink on each name below.

Tools: Hit: 60. Power: 50. Run: 50. Field: 50. Arm: 50. Instant Analysis: [...] loose, easy lefthanded swing with good strike-zone discipline [...] Other than potentially his hitting ability, there isn’t another plus tool [...] a bag of 50 tools across the board Scouting Report: Taylor possesses one of the most keen batting eyes in the 2023 draft class, and is a savvy hitter with plenty of contact ability and on-base skill [...] but he’s also not just a passive hitter who’s looking to draw walks. Taylor knows which pitches he can do damage on, knows the strike zone better than most umpires and he’s comfortable hitting behind in the count—which allows him to be selective and also optimize the power he has. [...] he creates excellent angles off the bat, consistently backspins the ball and has plenty of pull-side pop. [...] should be a fine defender at either third base or second base [Baseball America]

Tools: Hit: 50. Power: 40. Run: 70. Field: 60. Arm: 50. Santana is one of the youngest players in the class [...] pairs switch-hitting ability with excellent defense at shortstop and an exciting tool set. [...] turned in a 6.3-second run time at the 60-yard dash [...] a terrific defensive shortstop who has the actions, slick hands and footwork necessary to stick at the position in the long run. [...] viewed as one of the top defensive shortstops in the high school class, with plus defensive upside [Baseball America]

Tools: Hit: 55. Power: 50. Run: 50. Field: 50. Arm: 50. Ledbetter is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound outfielder who has impressed scouts this spring with his well-rounded skill set and advanced offensive approach. He is a selective hitter who rarely expanded the strike zone—just a 16% chase rate—and walked at a 19% rate compared to a 14.5% strikeout rate. He also has strong pure bat-to-ball skills and [...] an average power hitter at the next level. [Baseball America]

The Rays select at the following picks for the rest of the day: