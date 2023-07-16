Rays 0, Royals 7

The Tampa Bay Rays, fresh off their double-header sweep yesterday, are playing their third game in less than 24 hours as they take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Only thing is, it didn’t even feel like the Rays showed up.

Zach Eflin only managed to get through three innings. His final stat line was: 3.0 IP, seven hits, five earned runs, and no strikeouts or walks, and throwing 46 pitches, 32 for strikes.

Drew Waters continues to be a thorn in the Rays’ side, both tripling and homering on the day.

Drew Waters - Kansas City Royals (4)

Bobby Witt Jr also wanted in on the fun apparently, as he drove in two on a triple, and homered as well. The only hits on the day were from Wander Franco, Luke Raley, and two from Manuel Margot, with Raley delivering the only extra base hit with a double.

The final score after a rain-delayed start is 7-0, because this is taking too long and it’s the seventh inning. I’m guessing the Rays are blanked for the third time this season.

(Editor’s Note: Good news! They weren’t! Isaac Paredes and Francisco Mejia hit some garbage time homers in the eighth inning, the final score was actually Royals 8, Rays 4. The feeling above remains though...)

Tampa Bay continues their road trip tomorrow night to face the second best team in all of the American League, the Texas Rangers. Tomorrow night’s contest starts at 8:10 ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington.