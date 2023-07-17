Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Welcome back, Shane! How’s the back? By Brett Phillips Jul 17, 2023, 7:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Welcome back, Shane! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 2, Rangers 3: McClanahan’s dominance overshadowed by lack of offense Rays 0, Royals 7 GDT: Zach “Zack Elfin” Eflin is 10-4, good buddy Easy W in the heat - Rays 4, Kansas City 2 GDT: Don’t get too comfy! Rays: 6, Royals: 1 - Hey Siri, Lets Play Two! Loading comments...
Loading comments...