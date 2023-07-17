Rays 2, Rangers 3: McClanahan’s dominance overshadowed by lack of offense

Shane McClanahan was dominant, the Rays offense was not, and eventually the Rangers would take the first game of the series on a walk-off wild pitch.

McClanahan returned from the injured list and was fantastic in six innings of work, allowing only two runs, both coming on an opposite field blast in his final inning of work. Prior to the Ezequiel Duran blast, one could argue that McClanahan had his best stuff of the year. He was sharp, efficient, and overpowering. It was a positive sign for the Rays as he had been dealing with back issues on and off for over a month.

The Rays offense got off to a good start as they took a 2-0 lead through two innings, but then the bats went silent and remained so for the rest of the game.

In his first game back since the birth of his son, Yandy Jr., Yandy Diaz singled to lead off the game and was later driven in off a sacrifice fly from Randy Arozarena. The Rays would take a 1-0 lead into the bottom half of the first.

In the second inning, Josh Lowe went deep for his 13th blast of the year and gave the Rays a 2-0 lead.

That would be it for the Rays as Texas starter Dane Dunning settled in nicely, cruising through the final five innings of work. Dunning would finish with seven innings of work, allowing just the two runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked only one.

McClanahan’s line which was cut short due to his return from the IL was solid as well. The lefty went six innings, struck out six, and allowed just the two runs on three hits. He walked none.

The Rangers and Rays would enter the bottom of the ninth inning tied 2-2 courtesy of scoreless innings from Jason Adam and Colin Poche from the Rays. Leclerc and Chapman were also dominant for the Rangers in the final two frames, striking out four of the six batters they faced.

Pete Fairbanks took the mound in the bottom of the ninth and promptly allowed a leadoff double to Josh Jung. He did bounce back, striking out Adolis Garcia and inducing a Nate Lowe ground ball. Unfortunately, Jung moved to third on the grounder. Jung would later score the winning run on a wild pitch.

The loss didn't hurt the Rays in the standings as the O’s also lost. The loss for the O’s ended their eight game winning streak and kept them one game behind the Rays. Nonetheless, a tough loss for the Rays. They will look to bounce back tomorrow with Taj Bradley on the mound.