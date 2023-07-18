Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Taj Day! Don’t care what anyone says, he’s my Rookie of the Year <3 By Brett Phillips Jul 18, 2023, 7:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Taj Day! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Walk-off on the Wild Side Rays 2, Rangers 3: McClanahan’s dominance overshadowed by lack of offense GDT: Welcome back, Shane! Rays 0, Royals 7 GDT: Zach “Zack Elfin” Eflin is 10-4, good buddy Easy W in the heat - Rays 4, Kansas City 2 Loading comments...
Loading comments...