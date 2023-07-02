Rays: 6, Mariners: 7 - Messy Finale in Seattle

Oh boy buckle in for this one. Lets see if I can get through this recap without hitting my rate limit

Rays look to win their second series in a row with a rubber match in Seattle.

Wrapping up the trip with Taj on the bump. pic.twitter.com/730cxvJVsE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 2, 2023

La Piedra gets the start in the rubber match. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/lYZoDBpUAy — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 2, 2023

Randy got the scoring started AND the Home Run Derby started with a solo HR in the top of the 1st inning.

Isaac Parades doubled up the Rays runs with a solo home run of his own.

Mariners responded in the bottom of the 2nd inning with a Eugineo Suarez:

In the top of the 3rd inning, a throwing error by Mariners second baseman Jose Caballero allowed leadoff runner Vidal Brujan to get on base. After a Josh Lowe single to move Brujan to 3rd base, Wander Franco hit a sac fly to give the Rays a 3-1 lead.

Two batters later, Luke “Nuke” Raley doubled home two runs

TWO MORE BATTERS later, and Isaac Parades singled to bring home Raley and make it 6-1 Rays!

Ok lets talk about this messy 3rd inning. Taj was got a lineout of J.P. Crawford for the 1st out of the inning. Then back to back doubles by Julio Rodriguez and Ty France scores the M’s 2nd run of the game.

Now here is where things get...tricky(?) On the next play, Teoscar Hernandez hit a ground ball to Isaac Parades, and Ty France advanced to third base collided with Isaac.

And the call on the field was ruled OUT. As in TY FRANCE IS OUT.

But I guess the umpires had a change of heart? Or change of mind? I’m not sure what happened. I guess the technical ruling is Paredes missed fielding the ball, so he no longer had the fielders right of way. Although its probably difficult to field a ball when you have somebody trucking you.

Look where Ty France started vs. where he ended up.



Either he did it intentionally or he's an absolute moron. Probably both. And the umps reward him. pic.twitter.com/vFOtDUrYXr — Jonathan Arnholz (@JArnholz) July 2, 2023

Parades would exit the game, but ended up not being injured upon first examination.

#Rays Cash said Paredes appears to be ok, that initial x-rays showed no fractures to his ribs — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 2, 2023

So now instead of 2 outs and a runner on 1st base, we have 1 out and a runner on 1st and 3rd base. And Taj was struggling. Another double by Jarred Kelenic scored Ty France.

Eugino Suarez flied out, son instead of a 6-3 lead going into the 4th inning (because Ty France was ruled out), its runners on 2nd & 3rd with 2 outs.

Which leads to two more runs and a 6-5 Rays lead. Taj got through the 3rd but the damage was already done. Bradley’s night was done in the 4th after a one out single to Julio Rodriguez. Bradley’s final line was 3.1 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks.

Kevin Kelly was called from the bullpen and went 1.2 IP with 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB and 1 K. Thats the good news. The bad news is Colin Poche took over for Kelly.

Poche got the first out, but then gave up a HR to Mike Ford.

Tie game.

Poche got through the inning, but it was rough. He went 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, and 0 Ks. After Poche’s second walk, Cash went to Shawn Armstrong, who was able to get two outs and end the 6th inning.

If you are wondering, the Rays still haven’t scored. Or really got on base.

Bottom of the 7th was Jason Adam, and it was worse than Poche. Adam opened the inning with a walk of Teoscar Hernandez, then a strikeout. Then a HBP of Eugenio Suarez to put two runners on with 1 out. 1 walk and 1 HBP later and the M’s have a 7-6 lead.

Rays couldn’t capitalize on a couple of baserunners and fell in the 9th.

Final 'til the 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/XiKoSBO7dW — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 2, 2023

Rays lose the series and head back home for a six game homestand vs Phillies & Braves before the All Star Break.