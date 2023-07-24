Baseball survival guide: it’s a long season!

After years of watching Rays baseball, with its highs and lows, I’ve developed a list of axioms I try to keep in mind when the team is thriving and when the team can’t seem to buy a win.
The overall goal is to win the World Series
How do teams achieve that goal?
1. Get into the playoffs
a. No team has ever won a WS without making the playoffs
b. 90-95 wins is usually good enough to get in
2. Get as many postseason appearances as possible in a given window with an established core group of players
a. Less than a third of organizations produce roughly two-thirds of teams that have played in a WS since the 1994 playoff expansion
b. This disparity is even more drastic since the 2012 playoff expansion
c. Established core almost always consists of:
i. 4-5 position players who play everyday and are above average hitters
ii. 3 starting pitchers who can be trusted to start a WS game
iii. 2-3 relief pitchers who can be trusted to close out a WS game
d. As long as the established core is intact, a WS is possible
Things to remember:
- You’re never as good as your best third of performances, nor are you as bad as your worst third
- The best players and coaches who have sustained success acknowledge and understand this
- Don’t get caught-up in the variance of small samples, enjoy the ride or you’ll never appreciate the destination
- 96.7% of teams do not win a WS each year
- Your season is not necessarily a failure if you don’t win the WS
- Every team will win 50 game and lose 50 games
- Every team will have a 5 game winning streak and a 5 game losing streak
- Every team will have underperformers and overperformers
- Every team will win games they should have lost and lose games they should have won
- Focus on the things you can control
- If you can’t control it, it’s not worth worrying about
- The schedule will be tough sometimes
- Inconsistent start times can be tough; players might have a hard time settling into a routine
- Travel days with a game on that same day are rough, especially across time zones
- A day off between two series at home is priceless
- You really only have to go at least .500 on the road, and try not to get swept
- You’re going to get swept on the road at least once
- You should go at least .600 at home, and try not to get swept
- You’re going to get swept at home at least once
- The training staff isn’t trying to do anything wrong nor are they actively trying to get players injured
- Injuries happen to every team
- Wait for team doctors to diagnose injuries before you jump to conclusions
- You can never have too much pitching
- When you think you have enough pitching depth, you probably could use more
- Your best RPs should pitch in the highest leverage situations
- Extra innings games with the ghost runner rule are a coin toss, don’t put too much stock into those wins or losses
- The process > the product
- However, it can reverse in must-win games
- (see number 8)
- The only “must-win” games are the ones where losing results in your playoff hopes ending
- There are no must-win games in March, April, May, June, July, or August
- Ask why certain things are the way they are/why certain decisions get made
- Assumptions lead to dead ends
- Rookies are almost always not very good
- They are almost always inconsistent
- If you’re going to rely on rookies, you’re going to have to live with the inevitable ups and downs
- If there’s a prospect playing well in AAA, wait for them to cool off
- If they don’t cool off, wait a little bit longer
- Calling-up a top prospect to ride the bench is not a good idea
- It’s better for them to play regularly where they can get playing time so they can develop
- Team chemistry in some forms can be worth roughly 3 WAR in a season
- Continuity within a roster is very important
- Very rarely can a mediocre team become a great team from a couple of trade deadline acquisitions
- Adding quality depth at the margins and preparing for the offseason 40-man roster crunch are important when approaching the deadline
