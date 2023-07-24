Baseball survival guide: it’s a long season!

After years of watching Rays baseball, with its highs and lows, I’ve developed a list of axioms I try to keep in mind when the team is thriving and when the team can’t seem to buy a win.

The overall goal is to win the World Series

How do teams achieve that goal?

1. Get into the playoffs

a. No team has ever won a WS without making the playoffs

b. 90-95 wins is usually good enough to get in

2. Get as many postseason appearances as possible in a given window with an established core group of players

a. Less than a third of organizations produce roughly two-thirds of teams that have played in a WS since the 1994 playoff expansion

b. This disparity is even more drastic since the 2012 playoff expansion

c. Established core almost always consists of:

i. 4-5 position players who play everyday and are above average hitters

ii. 3 starting pitchers who can be trusted to start a WS game

iii. 2-3 relief pitchers who can be trusted to close out a WS game

d. As long as the established core is intact, a WS is possible

Things to remember: