Rays 4, Marlins 1: Glasnow dominant as Rays take eighth straight Citrus Series game

Following a series loss to the now first place Orioles and a much needed off day, the Rays entered Tuesday night in search of a win. In recent years a matchup against the Miami Marlins would have been a blessing. This year? Not so much. The Marlins entered Tuesday night with a 54-47 record, good enough for third place in a loaded NL East and within striking distance of a playoff spot.

They have been a strong club all season and Rays starter Tyler Glasnow would have his work cut out for him. Nonetheless, Glasnow was dominant all night long. He tossed seven innings of one run ball, scattering just two hits while striking out eight. The start was just what the Rays offense needed to jump out to an early lead. They wouldn't look back.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Rays put a three spot on the board behind some bloop hits and a two run double from Yandy Diaz. Josh Lowe also recorded an RBI single.

Couple bloops, a couple knocks, and a few runs! pic.twitter.com/VMCUFpwVRt — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 25, 2023

That was all Glasnow needed. He surrendered his only run the following inning.

The Rays would tack on an insurance run in the sixth thanks to a long shot off the bat of Brandon Lowe. The homer was his 11th of the year and put an exclamation point on a 3-4 night at the plate.

Here's a xeet(?) about a ball that went YEET pic.twitter.com/rKdboXq1nB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 26, 2023

Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks again looked fantastic out of the pen, striking out a trio of Marlins hitters and closing the door for the Rays.

Jose Siri added to his growing collection of web gems with a spectacular catch in the eighth inning.

⚡️ Spectacular Siri snag! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ks7RMIOfGz — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 26, 2023

Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena continued their rough stretches, combining to go 0-8 at the plate. Randy did reach once on a Joey Wendle error, but was promptly thrown out at third base the following at-bat when he found himself too far off the bag in the middle of a play. Also, Yandy Diaz left he game due to groin tightness and as of now is considered day to day.

The Rays win marks their eighth straight Citrus Series win and moves their record to 62-42. The Phillies pulled off a comeback win against the red-hot Orioles and as a result, the Rays now only sit 1.5 games back of first place.