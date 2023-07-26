Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox engaged in ‘serious’ talks for Lance Lynn

Per a report from Bob Nightengale and since confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox are engaged in trade discussions that would send Lance Lynn to Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay #Rays are engaged in serious talks with the Chicago #Whitesox for veteran starter Lance Lynn. The two sides have already exchanged names. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

Rays are indeed in talks with White Sox about Lance Lynn, as @BNightengale reported. Wrote about Lynn as a trade candidate earlier this week. https://t.co/A17BbYE4tC — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2023

Lynn, a veterans who has pitched in parts of at least 12 seasons at the big league level, is currently having, at least statistically speaking, one of the worst years of his career. Heading into play tonight, Lynn has compiled a record of 6-9 with a career high 6.18 ERA and 5.28 FIP. However, Lynn has also been the plagued with one of baseball’s worst defenses behind him, possibly leading to some inflated numbers. Of the qualifying 63 pitchers in baseball, Lynn ranks 28th in xFIP, just a few notches behind Shane McClanahan; meanwhile, Lynn also ranks 8th out of those 63 pitchers in swinging strike percentage.

A workhorse, Lynn has averaged 6 innings per start this year and would likely slot into the Rays rotation in the spot that had been used for bullpen games. Thus, allowing the Rays to better rest their beleaguered arms.

A potential barrier to the Rays acquiring Lynn is the hurler’s no-trade clause, which includes the Rays. However, according to Nightengale, Lynn has already told the White Sox he would waive this in order to be on the Rays.

The #Rays are one of 10 teams on Lynn’s no-trade list but has informed the White Sox he will waive it for chance to be with Rays https://t.co/TssSAW3AU7 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

Lynn is slated to start tonight for the White Sox as they face the Chicago Cubs at 8:10pm EST, but with the rumors now circulating, a lot of eyes will be waiting to see if he actually takes the mound tonight.