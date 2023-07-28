GDT: Why did the Astros ever give up those 1980s uniforms?

Whenever I see those unis I remember the October 15, 1986 playoff game between the Astros and the Mets that went 16 excruciating innings. And Houston had the tying run on second when the game ended in the 16th inning! I was a Mets fan at the time, living in NY. There were no smart phones or apps or anyway of following the game other than radio and TV. A very kind Mets fan cab driver parked along 7th Avenue, turned up his car radio and opened all his doors, and people sat in, on and near his taxi listening to those final innings.

Anyway, I hope this game doesn’t go 16 innings but I do wish the Astros still wore those great uniforms.

