FOCO Releasing Tampa Bay Rays Water Tank Player Bobbleheads

Swim With The Rays at The Trop In Your Own Home With These Water Tank Bobbleheads from FOCO

What a season it has been for our Tampa Bay Rays. From an all-time high starting the season with a record breaking 13-0 win/loss record to now falling 1.5 games back to the surging AL East competitor and rival, Baltimore Orioles. It has been a rollercoaster season to say the least, however, the boys in blue are managing to stay afloat the top 5 teams in baseball and remain in full contention to not only win the AL East, but secure the #1 seed in the American League as a whole. This season, and every season really, make it enjoyable to the St. Pete/Tampa faithful to head out to the Trop and watch the Rays go to battle and of course, pet those amazing stingrays out in right-center field.

Speaking of the stingrays, we want to tell you about a super unique and innovative product from our friends at FOCO that will truly blow your mind and pique your interest to see what FOCO has next up their sleeves. If you love that water tank with the famous Tampa Bay Rays stingrays at the Trop, be sure to have the infamous water tank from the Trop to your home with FOCO’s Tampa Bay Rays Player Water Tank Bobbleheads.

In efforts to replicate the stingray fish tank in right-center field at the Trop, we have created a bobblehead that has a player standing on a base on top of the fish tank with stick figure stingrays inside the tank. The twist with this bobblehead is that you can actually FILL THE TANK WITH YOUR OWN WATER TO EMULATE A FISH TANK!! How cool is that!? The three players that these bobbleheads will include are Brandon Lowe, Randy Arozarena, and Wander Franco. There will be 216 of each player water tank bobble available for preorder all priced at $85.

As always, like all FOCO bobbleheads, each one is handcrafted and hand-painted so no two are exactly the same. Don’t wait to pick up the Tampa Bay Rays Player Water Tank Bobbleheads for your collection!