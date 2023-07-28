Rays 4, Astros 3: Rays pull out a close one at the Juice Box

Alas, the Tampa Bay Rays are the last team in MLB to win six (!!!) games in July.

Tonight’s gritty ballgame started with a power surge by The Dawg, Brandon Lowe. A three-run moonshot to right field gave the Rays a 3-0 lead.

Shane McClanahan went five innings tonight, allowing three runs on eight hits, and striking out six Astros.

Shane McClanahan's 3Ks in the 3rd.



5Ks thru 3. pic.twitter.com/dJsknj2vD5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2023

The quartet of Robert Stephenson, Kevin Kelly, Colin Poche, and Pete Fairbanks shut the door tonight, collectively giving up no hits over four innings, and striking out one batter apiece.

In the ninth, Jose Siri led off the inning with a hustle double, advanced to third base on a Christian Bethancourt sac fly, and scored on a Yandy Diaz sac fly for the rays to regain the lead, and not relinquish it as Tampa Bay would go on to win 4-3 in front of 38,592.

The Rays and Astros face off again tomorrow at 7:15 PM EST, as Taj. Bradley toes the rubber opposite Hunter Brown for Houston.