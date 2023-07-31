Rays Your Voice: Will a historically bad month change the Rays’ plans ahead of the trade deadline?

On this week’s episode of Rays Your Voice, we discuss the Rays’ historically bad month, and how that might change their plans ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.

Should the Rays go after starting pitching to improve the spots in the rotation currently held down by Taj Bradley and Zack Littell, or maybe a bat to try and wake up a sleepy lineup? Or should the Rays stick with the roster that helped propel them into first place, and just hope they play better down the stretch?

