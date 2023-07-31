Rays 5, Yankees 1: More homers than a season of The Simpsons

Home runs? Check.

Dialed in Tyler Glasnow? Check.

Beating the Yankees? Check check check.

It was a delightful game to enjoy on a Monday evening, so let’s touch on the highlights.

Diaz singled to start the first, then a Brandon Lowe home run with one out brought two runs in and put the Rays on the board early. Glasnow had a 1-2-3 bottom of the inning.

To whomever got him hot, thank you.



(It was definitely the man himself, so thank you Dawg.) pic.twitter.com/Ztt7AwNzN0 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 31, 2023

Paredes doubled to start the second, but was then eliminated by a Siri fielder’s choice, Siri was then caught stealing. No runs scored. Glasnow gave up a two-out solo home run to old friend Jake Bauers, putting the Yankees on the board, but the Rays maintained their lead.

With two outs in the third, it was Wander Franco’s turn to hit a home run. In the bottom half Glasnow allowed a single to Volpe and a walk to Judge, but the Yankees were unable to score any of their baserunners.

That's a homer in all 30 parks.



You probably knew that already. pic.twitter.com/DEoZ7zdGmm — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 31, 2023

In the fourth it was back-to-back home runs from Paredes and Josh Lowe, giving the Rays a 5-1 lead. A 1-2-3 bottom half showed us that Glasnow was nicely focused.

Isaac takes the Rays HR lead all for himself. pic.twitter.com/G7XcM39PIr — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 1, 2023

Back to back blasts on balls he'd probably like to have back. pic.twitter.com/3dOAMQDooy — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 1, 2023

The fifth inning was 1-2-3 for both sides. In the top of the sixth Raley drew a walk and was able to steal second, but no runs scored. Glasnow had a little bit of a rougher bottom half, though no damage was done. Judge walked and Rizzo singled, but neither scored.

The seventh was another three up three down for both teams. The seventh was the end of the night for Glasnow who went 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB. 8 K, 1 HR on 94 pitches. Looked really good.

In the top of the eighth Diaz singled, and that was the only baserunner for either team in the inning.

Onto the ninth and Raley got a one-out double, followed by a walk to Paredes. They were not able to capitalize on the baserunners. Fairbanks was out of the pen to hopefully keep it together. He started out by walking Judge. Ultimately Fairbanks was able to get out of his mini-jam, and the Rays came away victorious.

Final: Rays 5, Yankees 1