Rays 4, Phillies 8: Red-hot Phillies keep rolling

A day after a pitching duel, tonight’s contest proved to be the game with the fireworks as the Rays would go on to lose their season-high fourth straight game, 8-4.

The Rays pitching staff just couldn’t hold the Phillies down tonight. Philly had traffic on the basepaths in all but two innings (1st and 4th), and scored in five of them. The end result was an offensive explosion of 17 hits resulting in eight runs in what was a Rays bullpen game.

Rays pitchers gave up 18 balls in play with an exit velocity of 95 MPH or higher.

Tampa Bay’s offense went back and forth with the Phillies’ during the first three frames, with Brandon Lowe doubling home two runs in the first, Francisco Mejia singling in a run, and Luke Raley with a solo shot, in the first, second, and third innings, respectively.

Luke loops a HIGH fly ball into the foul poll to put us back on top pic.twitter.com/qRVlJfIFzl — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 5, 2023

The end result was the Phillies winning their 11th straight road game, and their 10th straight against American League opponents. They showed why they have went 20-7 in their last 27 games.

Taijuan Walker threw seven innings with eight strikeouts en route to his 10th win, and the offensive charge was led by Bryson Stott, who went 4-5 with three singles, two runs, an RBI, and a stolen base.

Taijuan Walker's 7th and 8th Ks.



Thru 5. pic.twitter.com/5uXzoWeLQi — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 6, 2023



Tonight’s game was played in 2:40 in front of 18,208. Tomorrow’s contest between The Rays and Phillies will start at 6:40 PM with Shawn Armstrong as the starting pitcher, subject to change.