Rays: 1, Braves: 2 - The (Losing) Streak Continues

All Star Break is almost here! Which is probably a good thing for the Rays as they start game 1 of a 3 game series against the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field.

Rays are riding a 5 game losing streak having to face off against old friend Charlie Morton.

After a Yandy Diaz groundout, Wander Franco took a 1-0 fastball deep to right field to give the Rays an early lead.

Tyler Glasnow looked sharp to start off the game, firing off 2 strikeouts in the 1st inning. In the 2nd inning, Glasnow had to get FOUR strikeouts due to a wild pitch to Marcell Ozuna

Glasnow has 6 Ks through 2 innings and only “mistake” was in the top of the 4th inning after an error by Brandon Lowe that allowed Matt Olson to get on base, Sean Murphy was all over a first pitch fastball from Glasnow and got enough of it to send it out of the park.

Braves take a 2-1 lead after 4 innings. Glasnow went a couple of more innings leaving the game with a Rays’ athletic trainer in the 6th inning.

Tyler Glasnow who was shaking his hand in discomfort, has been taken out of the game.



*Pure* speculation but it is worth noting Glasnow has dealt with minor hand cramping in the past. Will update when we know. — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 8, 2023

Tricia was correct, and he was cautiously removed due to hand cramping. Worth noting that Tyler Glasnow was also at 88 pitches for this outing, which is probably close to his pitch count anyways.

Tyler Glasnow left tonight’s game with cramping.



He has dealt with this issue in the past. So take a deep breath Rays fans. Not something serious. — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 8, 2023

Tyler Glasnow’s final line was: 5.2 IP, 2 H (!), 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB & 8 Ks on 16 Swings & Misses

Newly called up Elvin Rodriguez took over for Tyler Glasnow and went 3.1 IP with 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB and 5 Ks on 9 Swings & Misses!! Great Devil Rays debut.

Rays offense was.... there, I guess? Overall they outhit the Braves 5-2 and had a few chances to tie or take the lead, but couldn’t capitalize. Score looks like the Rays offense was anemic, but it was better than it has been in this losing streak. Couple of bad AB by Margot in the 7th inning and Walls in the 9th inning. Out of the 11 balls hit over 100.0 MPH in the game, the Rays had 6 of them!

A gassed lineup ready for the ASB and just some bad luck and the Rays fall 2-1 to the Braves, Their record is 57-34 and (as of right now) lead the AL East by 3.5 games.

Next game is tomorrow at 7:15 PM with Spencer Strider going head to head against Taj Bradley.