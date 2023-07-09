MLB Draft 2023: Tampa Bay Rays select TCU SS Brayden Taylor at No. 19

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected collegiate infielder Brayden Taylor, who mans the left side of the infield for TCU but is not locked into any position. the 6’ 1” Taylor bats lefty and throws righty.

And here’s the interview with the player:

Taylor had a baffling first round draft profile, entering the year with an expectation of being a high draft pick he saw his stock fall in terms of expectations to the Comp-A round, but not before some late helium on the online draft board brought him back up to about where the Rays selected him.

As a result there was a variety of opinions out there for the sure-armed infielder.

For a ringing endorsement, FanGraphs had Taylor mocked No. 6 overall just one week ago, and currently rank him as a low-risk 45 FV prospect, and 24th overall on their board.

Taylor go off to a rough start in 2023 but righted the ship and hit a career-best 23 homers, ending his career at TCU slashing .318/.446/.604. While on the surface it seems like Taylor early-season swoon was a blip, he did have some swing-and-miss issues exposed in 2023. He lacks precise barrel feel and is extremely pull-oriented, creating a hole on the outer third of the zone. Taylor’s hitting hands are still fairly explosive and he has average big league raw power right now, and room for more strength on his frame. He’s a very rangy defender with a plus arm, and as long as he’s getting to most of his power, he can have a 40-grade hit tool and still be an important big league contributor, if not an everyday third baseman. Taylor has more hit tool risk than is typical for a multi-year college performer, but should still go in the first round.

And here’s his more recent write up from CBS Sports:

Back in the preseason, Taylor was considered to be one of the safest second-tier collegiate hitters in the class. So much for that. His stock dropped throughout the year, as he struck out a career-worst 17.7% of the time and he hit fewer line drives than usual. To Taylor’s credit, he did launch a personal-best 22 home runs, nearly doubling his collegiate total. One can only presume that his new emphasis on slugging explains his increased strikeouts and shift away from line drives. (Perhaps that’s an encouraging thought for an organization that would want to persuade him to go back to his old approach?) Scouts have expressed reservations about his defense and athleticism in the past, suggesting that he needs to hit to hold value. Add in his season, and he’ll likely slip to the end of the first round.

In summary, Taylor’s has a bat that barrels despite a lack of feel for the zone, and an arm that plays despite defense that can look a bit unpolished.

Here’s Taylor’s full profile, courtesy of the Rays press release: