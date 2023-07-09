 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Draft 2023: Tampa Bay Rays select HS SS Adrian Santana at No. 31

Adrian Santana attended Doral Academy HS (FL)

By Daniel Russell
@DBWilson2

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected HS SS Adrian Santana with the No 31 pick in the MLB draft, which was in the Competitive Balance Round A.

MLB Pipeline sees fair value in this selection, pegging Santana at No. 38 on their board.

FanGraphs profiles Santana as a 40 FV prospect outside their top-64 players.

Compact switch-hitting infielder with grooved swing from both sides. Short levers help a swing that is otherwise pretty long remain viable. Has a better shot to stick at shortstop than a lot of the other high school infielders in this range despite some throwing accuracy issues. Acrobatic and athletic.

This is a plus defender and runner (80-grade speed by some reports) that can competently switch hit at age-17. That fits the Rays profile, even if he’s many years away.

