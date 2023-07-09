MLB Draft 2023: Tampa Bay Rays select HS SS Adrian Santana at No. 31

The Tampa Bay Rays have selected HS SS Adrian Santana with the No 31 pick in the MLB draft, which was in the Competitive Balance Round A.

Our 2nd pick of the day is a switch-hitting speedster that plays great defense up the middle? That sounds about right.



Check out Adrian Santana. pic.twitter.com/iyq5A13i0k — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 10, 2023

MLB Pipeline sees fair value in this selection, pegging Santana at No. 38 on their board.

Adrian Santana….one of the youngest players on the circuit…in the same mold as Aldalberto Mondesi. #MLBDraft23 pic.twitter.com/65kPCqxMtH — MLB Draft Room (@MLBDraftRoom) July 4, 2023

FanGraphs profiles Santana as a 40 FV prospect outside their top-64 players.

Compact switch-hitting infielder with grooved swing from both sides. Short levers help a swing that is otherwise pretty long remain viable. Has a better shot to stick at shortstop than a lot of the other high school infielders in this range despite some throwing accuracy issues. Acrobatic and athletic.

This is a plus defender and runner (80-grade speed by some reports) that can competently switch hit at age-17. That fits the Rays profile, even if he’s many years away.