Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Score more than 1 run against Cleveland Challenge (Impossible) By Brett Phillips Aug 11, 2023, 6:20pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Score more than 1 run against Cleveland Challenge Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 9, Guardians 8: Wander the Angel on Devil Rays Day Rays 2, Cardinals 5: Former Rays prospect dominates on the mound GDT: Zack Attack! Rays 4, Cardinals 6: Siri how do you spell Nootbaar GDT: The AL East still isn’t over! Rays 4, Cardinals 2: Go Yandy! It’s Your Birthday! Loading comments...
Loading comments...