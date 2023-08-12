Rays: 6, Guardians: 5 - The Randyman Can!

Here is how Game 2 of Rays & Guardians stack up:

Guardians were on the board first in the top of the 2nd inning, with a sacrifice fly

Rays responded in the the bottom of the 4th inning with a Luke Raley Solo HR.

Good to see from Raley, 107.8 mph off the bat and 425 feet.

Cleveland took another lead in the top of the 6th inning, after two back to back singles with a sac fly by Oscar Gonzalez.

Kevin Kelly took over for Erasmo Ramirez and although got three outs, couldn't prevent the inherited baserunners from scoring and gave the Guardians a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Rays cut the Guardians lead to 1, with a Harold Ramirez single to score Josh Lowe.

The gained run was short lived, as Cleveland scored twice in the very next inning.

First, a Kole Calhoun single scored Ramón Laureno

Then, Cam Gallagher singled, giving the Guardians a 5-2 lead over the Rays.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch, and then stole second. Luke Raley doubled to bring Randy home and the Rays within 2.

Bottom of the 9th, with only 3 outs left, and the Rays need 3 runs to win off of Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase.

Josh Lowe singled on the first pitch, then moved to second on a groundout. Yandy Diaz hit a 409 ft double to bring the Rays within 1.

Brandon Lowe, in addition to his stellar defensive plays, kept the Rays alive with a infield single to score Yandy Diaz and tie the game

Then, with two outs and two strikes,Randy Arozarena delivered the game winning hit to score Brandon Lowe from 2nd.

This series is a movie, let's keep it rollin' tomorrow #RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 13, 2023

Rays win 6-5 and look to sweep the series tomorrow with Zach Eflin facing off against Guardians Tanner Bieber. Game time is 1:40 PM