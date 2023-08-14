Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Welcome back Glasnow! Good to see you pitch. By Brett Phillips Aug 14, 2023, 9:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Welcome back Glasnow! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 10, Giants 2: RBIs and Zzzzzzzs Update: Could Jacob Lopez be the next pitcher up? Wander Franco placed on the Restricted List The game where Osleivis Basabe got his first major league hit GDT: Eflin: The Rays’ 1 and Only Starter Rays: 6, Guardians: 5 - The Randyman Can! Loading comments...
Loading comments...