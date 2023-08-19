Rays: 9, Angels: 6 - Rays Clutch in Extra Innings

After a series win in San Francisco, Rays start a series against the Angels, which includes a doubleheader tomorrow due to incoming Hurricane Hilary. Here’s how both teams lineup:

Game 1 in Anaheim gets underway in about an hour. pic.twitter.com/6uOdEjtCXC — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 19, 2023

Rays got things started in the 1st inning with a single by Harold Ramirez with one out. A well hit double by Parades brought Ramirez home, with some help from the Angels defense.

Rays take an early 1-0 lead.

Angels responded in the bottom of the inning after a Shohei Ohtani single, Mike Moustakas hammered a ball that looked like it could’ve gone out, but ended up being a double, scoring Ohtani.

In the top of the 2nd, Rays had Olivier Basabe was able to single on a swinging bunt (after review), but was doubled up on a great play by new Angel Noah Schanuel.

100 MPH off the bat of Josh Lowe too.

Erasmo got into trouble in the bottom of the second with former rays Hunter Renfroe and Luis Rengifo hitting back to back singles, then a Schnauel walk to load the bases for Ohtani.

Loaded bases? Versus Ohtani? We all know what happens next, right?

2nd career grand slam for #Angels Ohtani, both vs. #Rays — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 19, 2023

Angels lead 5-1 after 2 innings.

Rays had more baserunners in the top of the 4th inning, after a Curtis Mead HBP, Basabe singled and both Mead and Basabe tested Hunter Renfroe’s arm to advanced to 2nd and 3rd with two outs.

That brought up Josh Lowe, which if you remember in the 2nd inning, smoked a ball 100 MPH, but right at first baseman Schanuel.

This time around, you could see J-Lowe’s adjustment happening in real time. After fouling two pitches, one inside and one outside, J-Lowe saw a pitch on the outside of the plate, adjusted, and blooped a double the other way.

Great at bat & adjustments by J-Lowe to score two.

Rene Pinto got in on the action as well and singled to bring Lowe home to cut the Angels lead to just 1 run!

Erasmo got the first out of the Rays’ 4th, and was lifted for Shawn Armstrong. Erasmo would go: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, and 3 Ks.

Rays opened the 5th inning with a Randy Arozarena walk and chasing out Angels’ Tyler Anderson. Kevin Cash opted to leave Hitting Harold Ramirez against hard throwing José Soriano.

We have ourselves a brand new ballgame in Anaheim. pic.twitter.com/nHgpW5x70k — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 19, 2023

Look where that pitch was:

After being down 5-1 after the Ohtani grand slam, the Rays come all the way back and tie it 5-5.

Shawn Armstrong came in for the 5th inning, and sat down the Angels in order, including a swinging strikeout of Shohei Ohtani. Armstrongs total line: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, and 2 Ks. Colin Poche took over the 6th inning, and although gave up a couple of hits, was able to work around them and escape scoreless. His line ended as 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, and 1 K.

At the top of the 7th, after a Yandy Diaz single, and with one out. Hitting Harold Ramirez does it again and singled to score Yandy and give the Rays a 6-5 lead!

Harold Ramirez drives in the tying run in the 4th ✔️



Harold Ramirez drives in the go ahead run in the 7th ✔️



Tis’ why he is called Hittin’ Harold. pic.twitter.com/JaFqGiuZko — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) August 19, 2023

Jason Adam comes in for the 7th inning and although got the first out, gave up a first MLB hit to Noah Shanuel to put the go ahead run on and the winning run in Ohtani at the plate.

Strikeout.

Brandon Drury, on the other hand, was more of a challenge for Adam, as he singled to tie the game again at 6.

Honestly shocked that wasn’t crushed for a HR. Tied again at 6.

Jason Adam did get out of the inning, but the damage was already done. 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks

Rays had a baserunner in the 8th inning against old friend Matt Moore, and Rene Pinto hit a long ball to dead center, but was corralled for the last out of the Rays half. According to MLB Savant, Pinto’s flyout was 105.6 MPH off the bat, travelled 400 ft, and had an expected batting average of .940, but still scored as a fly out.

Kevin Cash & Co. would call upon Robert “Bob Steve” Stephenson to keep the score tied, and boy did he. He only needed 10 pitches to go 1.0 IP with 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB and 3 Ks.

Rays were cooking in the 9th inning with back to back singles by Yandy and Randy to put runners on the corners with no outs and bringing up Hitting Harold Ramirez.

Did you have a triple play on your bingo card ?

Fairbanks didn’t help at all as he walked Luis Rengifo, who was lifted for Andrew Velazquez, who stole 2nd. Pete Fairbanks was able to get Nolan Schanuel groundout to him, and Pete spun and threw a bullet to 2nd baseman Olivier Basabe, but coudn’t get the tag down, and everybody is safe for Shohei Ohtani.

Strikeout. Brandon Drury is next.

Groundout with an CLUTCH pick from Yandy Diaz to keep this game tied.

The night owls among us are getting quite a show. pic.twitter.com/NQflxzieNE — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 19, 2023

Onto the 10th. Cash lifts Harold Ramirez for pinch runner Jose Siri as the runner. Siri advanced on a wild pitch by Estevez, and Isaac Parades was HBP to put runners on 1st and 3rd with nobody out and Luke Raley up to bat who has 4 strikeouts tonight.

Luke puts us back in front in the 10th! pic.twitter.com/UzZTVTf0lV — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 19, 2023

Rays take back the lead in the 10th!

Two outs later, with runners still on 1st and 3rd, this time with two outs, Josh Lowe puts together another incredible AB, fouling off four different 98+ MPH fastballs and putting the 5th on in play to score Parades and give the Rays a 8-6 lead!

Need more insurance runs? Rene Pinto has got you. Another single gives the Rays a nice 3 run padding in the 10th inning.

And that leave it to Andrew Kittredge, in his 2023 debut, to get three more outs to secure the win of an unbelievable game.

Like he never even left.

FINAL - Rays: 9, Angels: 6

So many Rays put their signature on this win. pic.twitter.com/LKLoh3WSig — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 19, 2023

As a reminder, Rays & Angels are having a doubleheader tomorrow due to Hurricane Hilary.

First game is at 4:07 PM EST with Rays’ Tyler Glasnow against the Angels Chase Silseth. Second game is 9:07 PM EST. Zach Eflin take the mound for the Rays facing off against Patrick Sandoval