Rays Your Voice: Shortstop Line of Succession

On this week’s episode of Rays Your Voice, we discuss the reshuffling of the Rays pitching staff amidst new injury news. Shane McClanahan is out for the remainder of this season and most likely all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, and Kevin Kelly is on the IL with a sprained ankle. Andrew Kittredge returns and lefty Jacob Lopez was promoted to make his big league debut. Ryan Thompson, who played a big role in the 2020 pennant-winning season, was released to create space on the roster. He has since signed a minor league deal with Arizona.

Manuel Margot is also going under the knife. He had loose bodies removed from his right elbow, but unlike a pitcher, Margot is expected to return at some point in the regular season and be ready to go for the postseason.

To end the show, we take a look at the Rays' current shortstop line of succession with Franco out indefinitely and Walls still on his way back from an oblique injury. There are some exciting names on our lists that we would love to see be everyday players at some point, but not in the middle of a pennant race. For now, Osleivis Basabe will man the shortstop position, and so far he’s done alright!