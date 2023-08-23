Rays Reacts Survey Results: What happens next?

Last week we posted our first Rays Reacts Survey asking “What happens next?” given the losses of Shane McClanahan to Tommy John and Wander Franco to the Restricted List / Administrative Leave.

Can the Rays survive without their best pitcher and offensive player? Survey says... it’s a coin flip.

The survey is run by DraftKings and they give us these nice little images as a result.

You might notice that their graphic for the Wander question... doesn’t even include his face. An ongoing trend at the Trop and in TV commercials as well.

Did the survey get it right?

***

