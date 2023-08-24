Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Happy National Waffle Day This is a real thing By Brett Phillips Aug 24, 2023, 12:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Happy National Waffle Day Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 6, Rockies 5: Who Knew You Could Have Two Walkoffs In One Game GDT: Civale Day! Rays Reacts Survey Results: What happens next? Rays 12 Rockies 4: Instead of a Grand Salami let’s call it a Grand Basabe GDT: What a mini-break! Wander Franco placed on Administrative Leave Loading comments...
Loading comments...