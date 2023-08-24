Rays 5, Rockies 3: Rays give Rockies the Lowe Down

How sweep it is.

The Tampa Bay Rays worked their way to their seventh sweep of the season by way of Colorado, and primarily with the long ball.

Luke Raley got the scoring started in the 2nd inning, crushing a solo homer to right-center field to give the Rays a 1-0 cushion.

In his next at-bat in the 4th, Raley tripled to center field, and was driven in by Osleivis Basabe single to push the score to 2-0.

The Rockies would answer in the top of the 5th, as Nolan Jones clobbered a three-run homer for a Rockies 3-2 lead.

Issac Paredes packed a punch, providing his team-leading 26th big fly to pull Tampa Bay even, 3-3.

The biggest win probability swing of the day (+38.2%) came from Josh Lowe, who obliterated a Matt Koch cutter 452 feet to right center.

Peter Fairbanks would close it out, earning the save in front of the matinee crowd of 9,972.

The Rays play the New York Yankees to town for a three game set starting tomorrow at 6:40 PM EST, with the probable pitchers being Zach Eflin opposite Gerrit Cole.