Rays 3, Yankees 0: Two-hit wonder

If I can say one nice thing for this series it is to remind you all that this is the last time we will have to see the Yankees this season. Because even with the expanded interleague play this season, it still felt like the Rays saw way too much of the Yankees.

Today’s game was thankfully a winner, and those are always significantly more entertaining to watch. The pitching matchup paired Tyler Glasnow against Clarke Schmidt and here’s how the game shook out.

In the first Glasnow allowed one baserunner in the form of a walk to Torres, but no Yankees runs scored. The Rays went down in order in the home half.

Glasnow went 1-2-3 in the second, and in the bottom half the Rays struck first in terms of scoring. Paredes reached first on a fielding error, then Raley doubled. A Harold Ramirez sac fly then scored Paredes. This was followed by an Aranda sac fly to score Raley. The Rays were up 2-0.

It was another walk in the third for Glasnow as Rortvedt got a free bag, but again the Yankees left their runner stranded. Arozarena got a two-out double in the bottom half and then a Josh Lowe double brought him home.

The fourth was 1-2-3 on both sides.

In the fifth Glasnow had a three-up-three-down top half. The Rays got a Brandon Lowe single in their half but were not able to score.

Glasnow allowed his only hit of the game in the sixth allowing a single to LeMahieu, but again, no Yankees runs scored. That was it for Glasnow for the game, and he went 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K on 85 pitches. He probably could have gone one more but no need to push him. Schmidt gave up a single to Paredes in the bottom of the inning but the Rays were also unable to score.

Stephenson was out of the pen for the Rays in the seventh and got himself a 1-2-3 of his own. In the bottom half Aranda got a leadoff single and was then eliminated by a fielder’s choice off the bat if Basabe (well actually a pinch-running Siri was eliminated). Basabe got to second on a wild pitch, but the inning ended with no runs scored.

Adam was next out of the pen and also had a 1-2-3. In the bottom of the inning Arozarena got a leadoff walk, Josh Lowe singled, and then a Raley fielder’s choice moved Arozarena to third but eliminated Lowe at second. Raley stole second. The Rays couldn’t exploit the baserunners though and headed into the ninth with their three-run lead.

Fairbanks came out of the pen hoping to maintain that lead. LeMahieu got another single, the only Yankee of the game to do so. Fairbanks bounced back from the hit to shut down the rest of the batters and secure the win.

Final: Rays 3, Yankees 0