Rays 3, Marlins 0: Flappy Boys flounder the Fish

In a game that was scoreless until the 10th inning, both starting pitchers dazzled, to say the least.

Rays right-hander Zach Eflin went 6 1⁄ 3 innings on only 69 pitches, giving up no runs on four hits, and Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo went six frames while only giving up one hit on eight strikeouts.

With both offenses stymied, Jose Siri took it upon himself to flash some leather. “El Rayo,” robbed Josh Bell of extra bases in the bottom of the 7th, making an incredible catch on the warning track.

In the top of the 10th, the red-hot Josh Lowe came through again, driving a single to right field and plating Jose Siri to score the first run of the game.

Randy Arozarena would get in on the fun, as he would single to left field to plate two more runs to make it 3-0.

Shawn Armstrong would pick up the win and Pete Fairbanks earns the save in front of 9,803 at loanDepot park in Miami.

The Rays will travel to northeast Ohio to begin a three game set with the Cleveland Guardians, with Friday being a nationally televised game via Apple TV at 7:10 PM EST.