Rays 8, Tigers 0 - Tampa Bay Motors Past Tigers

Issac Paredes to get reacclimatized to Detroit, as he drove in the game’s first two runs to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.
Jose Siri drove in Harold Ramirez on a thunderous blast to left-center field in the top of the second. “El Rayo”, also had an RBI single in the sixth to push the lead to 5-0 over the Motor City Kitties.
Contractually obligated Siri home run on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/gRyn7DGJnW— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2023
Yandy Diaz & Harold Ramirez also had RBI singles, respectively, in the sixth and seventh innings.
Newly converted starter Zack Littell threw six shutout innings, striking out a batter and walking a batter. His dazzling outing only needed 79 pitches to complete the six frames.
In Littell’s two starts since being converted, he has a 1.63 ERA, and a 57.9 ground ball percentage.
To cap off the night, Curtis Mead, the Rays’ third ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, made his Major League debut and delivered for his first hit, a 98.9 MPH single to right field. Mead, who hails from Australia, is expecting his parents to arrive to tomorrow to watch him play, traveling nearly 23 hours by air.
G'day mate!— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 5, 2023
A moment Curtis will never forget pic.twitter.com/wZpVnlq6Vz
Mead should have his first scheduled start tomorrow, as the tTgers are set to deploy left-hander Tarik Skubal for tomorrow’s matinee time of 1:10 EST from Comerica Park opposite trade deadline acquisition Aaron Civale for the Rays.
Loading comments...