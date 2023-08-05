Rays 8, Tigers 0 - Tampa Bay Motors Past Tigers

Issac Paredes to get reacclimatized to Detroit, as he drove in the game’s first two runs to give the Rays a 2-0 lead.

Jose Siri drove in Harold Ramirez on a thunderous blast to left-center field in the top of the second. “El Rayo”, also had an RBI single in the sixth to push the lead to 5-0 over the Motor City Kitties.

Contractually obligated Siri home run on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/gRyn7DGJnW — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2023

Yandy Diaz & Harold Ramirez also had RBI singles, respectively, in the sixth and seventh innings.

Newly converted starter Zack Littell threw six shutout innings, striking out a batter and walking a batter. His dazzling outing only needed 79 pitches to complete the six frames.

In Littell’s two starts since being converted, he has a 1.63 ERA, and a 57.9 ground ball percentage.

To cap off the night, Curtis Mead, the Rays’ third ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, made his Major League debut and delivered for his first hit, a 98.9 MPH single to right field. Mead, who hails from Australia, is expecting his parents to arrive to tomorrow to watch him play, traveling nearly 23 hours by air.

G'day mate!



A moment Curtis will never forget pic.twitter.com/wZpVnlq6Vz — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 5, 2023

Mead should have his first scheduled start tomorrow, as the tTgers are set to deploy left-hander Tarik Skubal for tomorrow’s matinee time of 1:10 EST from Comerica Park opposite trade deadline acquisition Aaron Civale for the Rays.