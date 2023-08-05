Rays: 2, Tigers: 4 - Civale & Co Can’t Corral Tigers

After an 8-0 pounding last night, newly acquired Ray Aaron Civale takes the mound for the second game of a three game set against the Detroit Tigers. Here is how both teams lineups look with Curtis Mead making his first major league start with his family in attendance.

Civale’s first inning as a Tampa Bay Ray opened with a single by Riley Green, but Manuel Margot helped Civale out of trouble for a diving catch for the first out of the inning and a thank you from Civale.

No worries new guy, we got ya covered pic.twitter.com/ekSHDDJ0re — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 5, 2023

Civale got another flyout and recorded his first strikeout with the Rays to end the inning.

Rays got the first run on the board in the top of the 2nd inning, after Harold Ramirez singled, then advanced to second on a throwing error. Manuel Margot, after his amazing defense play, singled Harold home to give the Rays an early 1-0 lead.

Detroit promtply answered in the bottom of the 2nd inning, with two back to back singles to open the inning up. Civale was then able to get two back to back strikeouts and looked to be able to get out of the inning, but Jake Rogers singled to score Cabrera and even up the score.

At the bottom of the 4th inning, Detroit threatened again, as Civale gave up a single to Ibanez, and a double to Badoo, putting runners on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out. Civale got a strikeout, but a double by Jake Rogers (again) scored the two runners and gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Civale got out of the inning, but the damage was done, and the tigers lead 3-1 after four innings. Civale didn’t last too much longer, as he started the 5th inning with a 107 MPH lineout from Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson, which is an out, but a double by Kerry Carpenter was enough for Cash and the bullpen was called in.

Aaron Civale final line in first start for Rays: 4.1 IP, 9 H, 3 R (all earned), 0 BB, and 4 Ks with 10 swings and misses. Total number of pitches was 90.

You would like to see Civale go deeper into this game, especially against the Tigers, but its only one start. I’m looking forward to seeing how his pitches and his arsenal develop as the season goes on.

Kevin Kelly came in for relive of Civale and was able to get the last two outs of the inning on 10 pitches stranding the runner on second.

The Rays’ offense threatened in the top of the 6th inning, with Wander Franco leading off the inning with a single. Parades popped out for the first out of the inning, and Randy Arozarena walked to put runners on 1st and 2nd with one out. Luke Raley came up and was called out on strikes on two brutal pitches plus a foul ball.

2 outs. Curtis Mead was HBP (he was fine) to load the bases, but Rays couldn’t capitalize as Margot struck out to end the inning.

It didn’t get any easier for the Rays, either. Robert Stephenson started the bottom half of the 6th inning, facing off against Akil Baddoo. After a 3-2 count, Baddoo hit a belt high fastball from Stephenson all the way to the right field foul pole

Tigers lead 4-1

In the top of the 7th inning, the Rays had TWO challenges that were overturned in the same inning, 1 resulting in a run!

Jose Siri opened the 7th with a walk, then Yandy Diaz hit a ground ball that was originally ruled as out at first base. That was overturned and we have a runner on 1st and 2nd with 1 out (again). Wander Franco singled to load the bases for Isaac Parades, who also grounded out into a double play and it was ALSO overturned.

In both cases, it was a pretty clear safe call.

Rays didn’t capitalize further as Randy flew out to end the inning. Rays had another chance in the top of the 9th inning, with Christian Bethancourt and Josh Lowe walking to put two runners on with nobody out. Yandy Diaz grounded into a double play for two outs, Wander walked, and then Isaac Parades struck out.