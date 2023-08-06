Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Two off days in a week??? Is that even allowed for the Rays???? By Brett Phillips Aug 6, 2023, 1:25pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Two off days in a week??? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 10, Tigers 6: Rays offense bounces back to win third straight series Rays: 2, Tigers: 4 - Civale & Co Can’t Corral Tigers GDT: It is also this hot in Detroit? Rays 8, Tigers 0 - Tampa Bay Motors Past Tigers GDT: The Zack Littell Experiment continues Rays Your Voice: Trade Deadline Recap Loading comments...
Loading comments...