Rays 10, Tigers 6: Rays offense bounces back to win third straight series

The Rays won a high scoring affair on Sunday afternoon in Detroit to end a three city road trip in which they went 6-3, winning all three series in the process.

Tyler Glasnow was slated to start, but was scratched prior to the game due to back spasms. As a result, Kevin Cash had to lean on the bullpen ahead of the off day. So, Erasmo Ramirez got the start and threw three innings of one run baseball. He gave way to Shawn Armstrong, who struggled mightily despite coming in with a lengthy scoreless streak. He only recorded one out and surrendered a pair of runs on three hits and a walk.

Poche, Stephenson, Adam, Diekman, and Fairbanks combined for the final 17 outs. Poche, Diekman, and Fairbanks turned in scoreless outings, while Stephenson and Adam combined to givee up a trio of runs.

However, the real story on Sunday was the offense. More specially, the offense provided by Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz. The top two hitters in the Rays order combined for six hits, five runs, and four RBI. Both homered as well.

Yandy is casually crushing the ball this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/R011nHsdTa — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 6, 2023

Home run swings don't get much smoother than this. pic.twitter.com/fTTS8X5Jk6 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 6, 2023

The Rays jumped out an early lead, scoring three in the first and two in the second. Despite the Tigers getting a run back in the bottom of the second, the Rays took a 5-1 lead into the third inning.

Put the ball in play and good things can happen! pic.twitter.com/HGv87w5hfv — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 6, 2023

They scored another run in fourth, two more in the sixth, and two more in the eighth. They rallied 10 runs in total and held off numerous efforts by the Tigers to pull within striking distance.

Josh Lowe and Christian Bethancourt both tallied two hits as well. Brandon Lowe continued his hot streak with another blast. Over his last ten games, he is hitting .351.

Get a mistake, mash a mistake. pic.twitter.com/lVRr91zcmB — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 6, 2023

The Rays will enjoy an off day as they travel back to St. Pete before taking on the Cardinals back at the Trop. They remain three games back of the Orioles, who finished off a sweep of the now dismantled Mets.