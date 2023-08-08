Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Ahhhhhh...the best fans in baseball The Tampa Bay Rays By Brett Phillips Aug 8, 2023, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Ahhhhhh...the best fans in baseball Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays 4, Cardinals 2: Go Yandy! It’s Your Birthday! Rays Reacts Survey Strikes Back! Rays Reacts Survey Returns! Rays 10, Tigers 6: Rays offense bounces back to win third straight series GDT: Two off days in a week??? Rays: 2, Tigers: 4 - Civale & Co Can’t Corral Tigers Loading comments...
Loading comments...